Rotherham United: Warne pleased with ‘amazing’ reaction of hooked duo

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne was humbled by Richard Wood and Ryan Williams' reaction to being hauled off at half-time of the 1-1 draw with Reading.

Defender Wood and Number 10 Williams were the casualties at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as the Millers put in one of their worst 45-minute displays of the season.

They trailed 1-0 to an early Sam Baldock goal that Wood was culpable for and the game would have been gone had it not been for some important Marek Rodak saves.

Warne had to act at the interval and was pleased at the reaction.

In the past the Millers boss has had to endure some dressing room tantrums when replacing players at the interval, but not this time.

Warne said: “Both players, by the way, took it amazingly. Both were there at the end of the game shaking everyone's hand.

“The spirit in the camp is a joke. It's not about individuals, it's about the team ethic.

"I'm not here to dig the two out. It could have been any of them. I thought those substitutions would have the biggest influence."

Given the nature of Rotherham's display in the opening 45 minutes in a game many people thought they needed to win, it could easily have been Warne that had the dressing room tantrum.

But the rage had passed by the time he got chance to talk to his players and his calm team-talk had the desired effect as the Millers rallied after the break, with Joe Mattock securing a point with a last-gasp goal.

"Ironically, I was pretty calm at half-time," Warne added. "It's like when you tell your kids off and you're that cross that you become calm again. It was like a serial-killer whisper. It was more like that than a rant.

"I said to them, 'That isn't us, that isn't what we stand for, that isn't what we accept'.

“The lads here are brilliant. I idolise these lads. They understand what we want from them and they're as disappointed as we are when they don't deliver.

"We're all in it together. I asked them to cross the ball in the second half, get the centre-forwards in the middle of the goal and have a right go."