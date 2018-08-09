Rotherham United: Warne hopeful of loan signing before Ipswich clash

Boss Paul Warne is hopeful Rotherham United can get at least one loan signing through the door before the weekend after the club’s deadline day disappointment.

Warne and his recruitment team failed to make permanent additions before Thursday's deadline and now turn their attentions to loan signings.

Bids were lodged for players but selling clubs refused to sanction the deals due to their own failure to line up replacements.

Warne’s priority was to add to his midfield ranks with Will Vaulks and Matty Palmer as the only recognised senior central midfielders.

Defender Semi Ajayi can offer cover if required, while youngster Ben Wiles - who made his debut off the bench on Saturday - is another option.

And Warne reflected: “We’ve tried desperately to bring players in but other clubs haven’t been able to let lads out because they’ve not got really in.

“We’ve endeavoured to get people in, it’s disappointing but we’re hopeful on a loan in the next 24 hours.

“It’s difficult to recruit. We’re not an established Championship club, that’s what we’re trying to become.

“There’s no disputing the fact if you get Championship players they will help you out, you’ve got to encourage the players to come and have to afford for them to come.

“Luckily the loan window is open until the end of this month and we’ll have to be lively in that.

"We’ve got a dearth in central midfield, everyone knows that, and I’m hopeful for some really good news on one if not two tomorrow [Friday].

"There’s a great chance I could get someone in but I’ve been saying that for weeks.

"Loan players have done well for us in the past with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Josh Emmanuel.”

Clark Robertson, Kyle Vassell and Billy Jones all joined the Millers on free deals over the summer, while Marek Rodak, Zak Vyner and Sean Raggett came in on loan.

The Millers welcome former defender Paul Hurst on Saturday as he brings his Ipswich Town side to the New York Stadium.