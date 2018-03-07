Rotherham United: Warne and Newell up for monthly awards

Boss Paul Warne is in the running for his second Manager of the Month award of the season after leading Rotherham United into League One promotion contention.

Warne, who won in December, has been nominated for the February prize while, in further recognition of the Millers’ climb to fourth place in the table, winger Joe Newell is in contention in the player category.

Joe Newell

Rotherham, looking to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches when they entertain Rochdale on Saturday, have won their last seven games in succession to consolidate their place in the play-off frame.

Warne’s citation by award sponsors Sky Bet said: “December’s winner was at it again in February as he registered a perfect month, winning all five matches. Most impressive of all, he has had to reshape his side’s style of play following the loss of goal machine Kieffer Moore.”

Newell has been in superb form on the left flank and converted the 103rd-minute penalty which won the South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers in stoppage time in the Millers’ last outing.

Sky Bet said of the 24-year-old: “He can flit in and out of games, but his contribution was huge in February, with two goals and three assists. He’s always willing to use his trickery to skip past defenders and he possesses the vision and technique to pick out teammates in space.”

Warne, who was also a September nomination, is up against Plymouth Argyle’s Derek Adams, Tony Mowbray of Blackburn Rovers and Southend United’s Chris Powell, while Newell faces competition from Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, Southend full-back Jason Demetriou and Plymouth forward Ruben Lameiras.

Adam is the favourite for the managerial gong as he too has a 100 per cent February record and Plymouth’s victims included high-flying Blackburn and Shrewsbury Town.

Among the three-man judging panel in both sections is Sky Sports pundit and former player Don Goodman.

The winners will be announced on Friday.

Click here for more Millers news