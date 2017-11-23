Rotherham United: Two from eight in Millers striker hunt

Rotherham United will select their New Year striker signings from a shortlist of around eight names.

The Millers intend to be active in the January transfer window and have already whittled down the number of centre-forwards they are interested in.

Kieffer Moore

Thirteen-goal loan hitman Kieffer Moore is set to be recalled by parent club Ipswich Town, and Rotherham boss Paul Warne is looking to add at least two new frontmen to his League One squad.

“About a month ago, I had 12 people I was targeting,” said the Millers manager whose side play second-placed Wigan Athletic at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

“Now I am down to about eight. Obviously, I’m hopeful that the two or three we bring in to the club will improve us.

“Getting in a striker, with big shoes to fill, is a tall ask. Getting a striker in the summer is easier. You can get players on a season-long loan, you get players who have run out of enthusiasm at their clubs or players who are out of contract. They are easy to pick up.

Christian Doidge

“But, in January, if you are a striker who can walk straight and chew gum, then clubs will keep hold of you. Strikers are the hardest to prise away and are over-priced.”

Christian Doidge, who scored 27 goals last season to fire Forest Green into the Football League, was on Rotherham’s wanted list in the summer, but Warne ruled out bidding for him again.

Doidge, on the mark 11 times in this campaign, committed his future to the League Two outfit by agreeing a contract extension until 2020.

“Doidge signed a new deal and he is doing really well, so that isn’t one we will be able to get,” the boss said.

Warne is planning to alter his team, who occupy ninth spot, against the Latics in a bid to break a run of five league matches without a win.

“Was it Einstein who said, if you keep doing the same thing and expect a different result, you’re insane?” he said.

“I know I have to tweak something. But I don’t think it needs a massive overhaul. We will make a couple of changes.”

Winger Jon Taylor misses out against Wigan because of his knee injury, while midfielder Will Vaulks is receiving treatment for a sore ankle.

Midfielders Richie Towell and Joe Newell and centre-forward Jonson Clark-Harris have been ill this week while full-backs Shaun Cummings and Joe Mattock have complained of feeling sore, but all are expected to be available.

Moore, meanwhile, after seeing his penalty saved in last week’s last-gasp 2-1 defeat against leaders Shrewsbury Town, has been taken off spot-kick duties.

