Rotherham United trigger contract clause to keep Will Vaulks  

Rotherham have made sure they do not lose influential midfielder Will Vaulks on a free transfer this summer by triggering a year's extension on his contract.

That means Vaulks, who joined from Falkirk in 2016, is contracted to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until the summer of 2020.

The Liverpudlian has been a key performer for the Millers this season with five goals and six assists in the Championship, missing just one game to suspension.

He was brought to the club by Alan Stubbs and struggled to adapt to life south of the border, but in the last two seasons has been one of the first players on the teamsheet.

Winning the club's player of the season award last year, he has also gone about proving himself at in the second tier. He is also done excellent work in the community.

Vaulks, who possesses a thunderbolt shot and long throw, has often found himself in the gossip columns, with Rangers and Norwich often linked with a move.

He may well attract interest in the summer, regardless of whether the Millers go down to League One or not, but by extending his deal, the club have at least protected themselves should any suitors make a move at the end of the season.

It has also bought them time to negotiate a new long-term deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Boss Paul Warne, who is a keen admirer of Vaulks, said: “Will has been instrumental in everything we’ve done since we first took charge.

“He is a leader on and off the pitch and is a really big part of what is a fantastic dressing room.

“By exercising this option, it gives us a bigger window of opportunity to hopefully try and sit down with Will to discuss the possibility of a longer deal.”

Meanwhile, Warne is hoping that having a full complement of wingers will prove vital in their quest for Championship survival.

Warne now has Jon Taylor, Anthony Forde, Ryan Williams and Joe Newell at his disposal after a period where Williams and Newell were injured.

“It’s really good to have Ryan Williams and Joe Newell back after their injuries,” the Millers boss said.

“We ask a lot of our wingers. They have to get up and down the pitch and they have to work hard out of possession.

“We had to rely on just Jon Taylor and Anthony Forde for a while.

“To suddenly have Willo back fully fit and Newelly back fully fit in the last few weeks is a right boost.”