Rotherham United: Towell and his Millers future

Loan star Richie Towell is putting a decision on his Rotherham United’s future on hold to focus purely on the Millers’ push for League one promotion.

The in-form midfielder admits he’s open to the prospect of remaining at AESSEAL New York Stadium next season, but he isn’t looking beyond the next 15 matches as Paul Warne’s men look to consolidate their place in the play-off reckoning.

Towell, who accepts Premier League parent club Brighton will have the final say on his whereabouts, was the star performer in fifth-placed Rotherham’s 2-1 win at high-flying Scunthorpe United last Saturday and is loving life in South Yorkshire.

“It feels good when something specIal is happening at a club and the fans have a little place in their hearts for you and the manager puts his trust in you,” he said.

“You never know what will happen. I’m still contracted to Brighton so it’s hard for me to say I’m still going to be here next season because, ultimately, it’s not down to me.

“If Brighton tell me I’m not going anywhere and they want me to play for them, then I have to go back and play there.”

Towell has formed a formidable central-midfield partnership with Will Vaulks as the Millers have racked up an 11-match unbeaten record which includes four wins in their last four outings.

“I can’t look too far down the line,” he said. “I just want to get my head down, keep playing as I am and hopefully we can keep the run going.”

The 26-year-old and Vaulks, 24, are almost certain to be paired together again tomorrow night when Oxford United are the visitors to New York.

“It’s been great, me and him,” he said. “Even when we were swapping and changing when Frecks (Lee Frecklington) was playing and Potts (Darren Potter) was playing, when it was me and Will we had that understanding straightaway.

“He’s a really fit lad. If one goes, the other stays. We have that understanding. You need that in a partnership. We’re playing well together.”

Warne would like to keep Towell next term along with fellow loanee goalkeeper Marek Rodak, who has just extended his contract at Championship Fulham, but concedes second loan deals would be a more likely way forward than permanent transfers.

The Millers have no fresh injury concerns following the Scunthorpe clash and could keep the same side against the U’s.

