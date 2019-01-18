Rotherham United: The two positions Paul Warne wants to fill before January Transfer Window closes 

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has expressed his desire to add a striker and a wide player to his squad before the month ends.

The Millers boss has already signed midfielder Matt Crooks from Northampton during the January transfer window, and is expecting to turn Richie Towell's loan into a permanent deal before the start of next week.

With Michael Smith his only real frontline striker following the season-ending injury to Jamie Proctor and Kyle Vassell's troublesome groin problem, Warne is focusing all of his attention this month at the top end of the pitch.

“I would like another player up top, at the moment if something happened to Smudge – he has to play every minute of every game, it is just brutal,” Warne said. “I would like to get another centre forward in.

“And ideally I would like to get some help out wide, someone who can play in more than one role could help, it would suit us.

“We ask a lot of the wide men and a lot out of my strikers, so the dream would be to sign Rich on a permanent and sign two attacking options.

“I think I am good at the back and we are as strong as we can be in midfield.”

Warne's desire to add bodies to his squad has been heightened by a crippling injury list and he admits Joe Newell and Vassell both could have to have surgery on their groin injuries.

Warne added: “Both of them could have to have some sort of surgery on their groins, I am hoping neither is the case.

“I should find out about Newell on Monday, I will see how Vass is, he is training in pain, I don't know if that is manageable.

“He has seen a lot of specialists and there doesn't seem to be anything wrong that they can find, so I am hoping he is okay. I am more worried about Newelly.”

The Millers should have Sean Raggett back for the crucial clash against Brentford after he lost a front tooth in the defeat at Ipswich last week, but have been hit by news of another injury to an unnamed player.

“Raggett has trained, but every time he heads the ball he gets pain, all of the nerves around your teeth get jarred,” the boss added. “He should be there or thereabouts to be included in the squad.

“I have got another player who has gone down injured this week, I am not going to name because I don't want Brentford to know. That is a blow for me, at the minute we are walking wounded.”