Rotherham United showpieces international shoot out

Rotherham United’s New York stadium hosted the U17 European Championship final, and a sunny afternoon saw the Netherlands won with a penalty shootout victory over Italy.

Jurrien Maduro broke the deadlock at the start of the second half to give the Dutch the lead, but Italy turned the match on its head just after the hour mark with goals from Samuele Ricci and Alessio Riccardi. Brian Brobbey made it 2-2 after 72 minutes and the match went to penalties.

The Dutch, who also beat host team England on spot-kicks in the semi-finals, went on to prevail 4-1 in the shootout to claim their third European U17 title. Pic: Jez Tighe