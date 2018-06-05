Rotherham United set to welcome familiar face for pre-season

Have your say

Neil Warnock is heading back to Rotherham - for a pre-season friendly.

The Millers will host Warnock's Premier League employers Cardiff City on Wednesday, July 25 (7.45pm).

Warnock masterminded Rotherham's escape from the Championship drop zone in 2016 before moving to Cardiff and leading them to second place and promotion to the top flight last year.

Rotherham, who also toasted a promotion last season when they secured an immediate return to the Championship, have yet to announce ticket details for the game.

Other friendlies include (all away):

Saturday, July 7: Parkgate

Tuesday, July 17: Sheffield FC

Tuesday, July 17: Stocksbridge Park Steels

Saturday, July 28: Mansfield Town

