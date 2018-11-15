Rotherham United: Ryan Williams on his international aspirations with Australia

Ryan Williams has seen a handful of his Rotherham United team mates jet off on international duty once a month this season and the Australian is keen for a slice of the pie.

The 25-year-old is having a fine season for the Millers, having been deployed both as a winger and a number 10.

He is having the best run of form since his move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium and has made it on to the radar of Australia boss Graham Arnold.

However, while the likes of Semi Ajayi, Kyle Vassell, Marek Rodak, Richie Towell and Ryan Manning have been recognised by their respective countries this season, Williams is yet to get the call.

He longs for the day he gets a place in the Socceroos squad, but is content at letting his football at Rotherham do the talking for now.

“Playing for my country is something I always wanted to do as a kid,” he said.

“Hopefully I do get a call-up, whenever that might be. It would be a very special day.

“They are taking note. I've just not been able to push myself in there for some reason or another.

“To be honest with you, here is my bread and butter. Being here and playing well is what I'm most worried about.

“If I'm playing well for Rotherham and don't get a call-up, well, that's okay. But if I do get called up then, wow, great.”

In the form of his life and with the best years of his career, Williams is setting his targets high.

He has yet to find the back of the net this season, though, with two assists, and he knows if he can improve his numbers he can go higher.

“I see myself playing higher, for sure,” he added.

“My performances in the past few games, especially as a No 10, have been good. If I was to add some more goals and a few more assists to my game, then why not?

“At the moment, I prefer it as a No 10. When I signed for Barnsley a few years back it was as a No 10. I drifted out wide from there.

“Why shouldn't I be able to play in a top-eight Championship side or even in the Premier League? You might as well aim there.”