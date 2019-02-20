Rotherham United: Richie Towell admits he's not given up hope of joining Millers permanently 

Richie Towell has not given up of hope of joining Rotherham on a permanent basis.

The midfielder is currently on his second successive season-long loan spell from Brighton and is keen to stay at the Millers for the long term.

Boss Paul Warne tried desperately to make the move permanent in the recent January transfer window, but was unable to get it over the line.

That means any possible deal must now wait until the summer when Towell is out of contract.

The Irishman, who scored in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, hopes the boss will still be interested come the end of the season.

“I'd definitely like that to happen,” Towell said. “I love it here. I've always enjoyed my time here.

“I love playing under this manager and with this group of players. It'a a good place to be.

“I'm living in Leeds, which is a nice city. There's a real feel-good factor here. It's a nice place to come in to to train every day.”

Towell has long been a favourite of Warne's, ever since he first joined on loan in the final few moments of the August transfer window in 2017.

The Millers spent most of last summer trying to bring him back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, eventually bagging him on another loan move, before again negotiating with his parent club for the majority of the January transfer window.

Warne felt confident he was going to complete deal, at one point saying it was 48 hours away.

However, there were stumbling blocks that all parties were unable to get around.

“For one thing or another, it just didn't work out in January,” Towell added.

“It was unfortunate because I would have liked to have got things done.

“I was disappointed it didn't happen. I'm out of contract at Brighton at the end of the season. I have a young family and another baby on the way, so it's not ideal to be out of contract at the end of the season.

“I'm the type of person who just gets on with it. I work as hard as I can every single day and hopefully if I keep putting in performances like that against Wednesday the gaffer here will try to sign me again in the summer.”