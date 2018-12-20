Rotherham United: Proving people wrong is driving the Millers

Midfielder Richie Towell says Rotherham United are relishing the prospect of proving the doubters wrong this season.

The Millers were written off as relegation fodder before the season began, with people quick to remember their last season in the Championship two years ago.

But Paul Warne's men have surprised plenty this term with the nature of their performances, even if results have not always reflected their quality.

Choosing them as pre-season relegation certs was an easy pick and Towell is keen to put a few eggs on face.

“No one outside of this club and this dressing room believes in us,” he said. “But everyone inside the dressing room believes.

“Let's be realistic, everybody had us to go down. They had us written off. I remember watching Sky Sports before I signed again and every single person was saying,'Rotherham, relegation, they'll finish bottom'.

“People are welcome to their opinions. But us here, as a team, as a club, we know what we're capable of and we're ready to do it.

“We love proving people wrong so hopefully we can continue to do that. I think we can do quite well.”

Towell's argument would have more strength if the Millers had been able to deliver the points their displays deserved.

But a string of draws from games they dominated have left Warne's side looking over their shoulder, just three points above the drop zone.

There are few more confident people in the Millers camp than the Irishman, though, and he is not worried what is below them in the table.

“We need to be looking up, not down, because we realise now we're good enough to be in this league,” he said.

“We shouldn't be worried by what's below us. We need to be striving to push further up the table.”

Meanwhile, the Millers have sold out their allocation for their mouth-watering FA Cup tie at Manchester City.

They are making their first ever visit to the Etihad Stadium, having last played at Maine Road in 2001, and fans have lapped up the chance to see their side take on some of the biggest stars in the game.

The third-round tie, which will take place on Sunday, January 6, has seen 5,000 fans snap up tickets, with plenty left disappointed.