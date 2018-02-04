Rotherham United: Player ratings v AFC Wimbledon as the Millers’ 2-0 win takes their unbeaten run to 10 games

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 6

A big punch in the second half when it was needed. Didn’t really have a save to make.

JOSH EMMANUEL 7

More signs of his development. One brilliant second-half tackle on Cody McDonald and a forward threat.

SEMI AJAYI 9

Superb display. Won everything and never put a foot wrong. No better centre-half in League One right now.

RICHARD WOOD 8

Total commitment. The skipper gave Wimbledon nothing and led by example.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Solid. Assured in possession.

ANTHONY FORDE 7

Another monster shift from the right winger who showed up well in attack and defence.

MATT PALMER 7

Missed a second-half sitter, but there were pockets of real class on his debut. The boy can pass. Watch him go when he’s up to full fitness.

WILL VAULKS 8

Tremendous first half when he really got into Wimbledon.

JOE NEWELL 8

Great ball to set up the opener and Wimbledon couldn’t handle him when he ran at them.

DAVID BALL 7

Didn’t see enough of the ball, but showed his quality at times and it was good to see him score again.

MICHAEL SMITH 7

Two goals in two starts for the big man who was having a decent game until his bleeding nose forced him off. Decent on the deck.

Substitutes:

CAOLAN LAVERY 7

On for Michael Smith after 67 minutes. Needs match-fitness, but he’s mobile, hard-working and can beat a man. Encouraging debut. Played a major part in the second goal.

JON TAYLOR 7

Started stretching Wimbledon as soon as he replaced Anthony Forde on 68 minutes.

RYAN WILLIAMS

On for Joe Newell in the 85th minute and helped set up David Ball’s goal.

Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Ihiekwe, Yates.

WIMBLEDON (3-1-4-2): Long 6; Oshilaja 6, Robinson 7 (Meades 74), Charles 7; Soars 6 (Forrester 63, 5); Francomb 5, Trotter 6, Abdou 6, Barcham 5; Taylor 6, McDonald 5 (Pigott 63, 7). Subs not used: McDonnell, Kaja, Kennedy, Hartigan.

Goals: Smith 14, Ball 90+2 (Rotherham).

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire) 6.

Attendance: 8,330 (415)

Click here for more Millers news