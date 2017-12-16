Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ clash with Plymouth Argyle

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 1-1 home draw with Plymouth.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
MAREK RODAK 6
Steady display. Decent save from Millers old boy Lionel Ainsworth in the second half. Good distribution.
JOSH EMMANUEL 6
One or two good moments in attack. Wants too long on the ball at times.
SEMI AJAYI 8
Now showing the good form of last season. Capped an excellent performance with the equaliser.
RICHARD WOOD 7
Unlucky to be sent off. He and Semi Ajayi hadn’t given former Rotherham striker Jason Taylor an inch.
JOE MATTOCK 7
Bright on the ball. A real threat going forward.
ANTHONY FORDE 8
Arguably his best game in a Millers shirt. The usual effort, and he ran and attacked with conviction.
RICHIE TOWELL 7
On the same wavelength as David Ball. Two intelligent players with great close control.
WILL VAULKS 7
Decent in midfield, after a couple of wayward passes, and then even better when he moved to centre-half.
RYAN WILLIAMS 7
One of the Millers’ most potent weapons when he runs at opponents like this.
DAVID BALL 8
Great to see a talented player finally showing what he can do. Some of his touches were exquisite.
JERRY YATES 5
No lack of effort, and he has the mobility to pose questions, but he didn’t hit the heights of last week.
Substitutes
LEE FRECKLINGTON 7
Came on to make the 10-man Millers more solid, as Jerry Yates was sacrificed, and showed up well.
JOE NEWELL 7
Replaced Anthony Forde in the 86th minute.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
On for Josh Emmanuel, 86 minutes.
Subs not used: O’Donnell, Cummings, Onariase, Wiles.
PLYMOUTH (4-1-4-1): Roos 7; Sawyer6, Edwards 6, Bradley 6, Taylor-Sinclair 6; Fox 5; Jervis 5(Ainsworth 71), Carey 5, Diagouraga 7, Grant 5 (Wylde 76); Taylor 6 (Fletcher 90). Subs not used: Cooper, Miller, Songo’o, Threlkeld.
Goals: Ajayi 90+2 (Rotherham); Taylor 82 (Plymouth).
Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne & Wear).
Attendance: 7,562 (456).