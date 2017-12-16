Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ clash with Plymouth Argyle

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 1-1 home draw with Plymouth.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 6

Steady display. Decent save from Millers old boy Lionel Ainsworth in the second half. Good distribution.

JOSH EMMANUEL 6

One or two good moments in attack. Wants too long on the ball at times.

SEMI AJAYI 8

Now showing the good form of last season. Capped an excellent performance with the equaliser.

RICHARD WOOD 7

Unlucky to be sent off. He and Semi Ajayi hadn’t given former Rotherham striker Jason Taylor an inch.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Bright on the ball. A real threat going forward.

ANTHONY FORDE 8

Arguably his best game in a Millers shirt. The usual effort, and he ran and attacked with conviction.

RICHIE TOWELL 7

On the same wavelength as David Ball. Two intelligent players with great close control.

WILL VAULKS 7

Decent in midfield, after a couple of wayward passes, and then even better when he moved to centre-half.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

One of the Millers’ most potent weapons when he runs at opponents like this.

DAVID BALL 8

Great to see a talented player finally showing what he can do. Some of his touches were exquisite.

JERRY YATES 5

No lack of effort, and he has the mobility to pose questions, but he didn’t hit the heights of last week.

Substitutes

LEE FRECKLINGTON 7

Came on to make the 10-man Millers more solid, as Jerry Yates was sacrificed, and showed up well.

JOE NEWELL 7

Replaced Anthony Forde in the 86th minute.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

On for Josh Emmanuel, 86 minutes.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Cummings, Onariase, Wiles.

PLYMOUTH (4-1-4-1): Roos 7; Sawyer6, Edwards 6, Bradley 6, Taylor-Sinclair 6; Fox 5; Jervis 5(Ainsworth 71), Carey 5, Diagouraga 7, Grant 5 (Wylde 76); Taylor 6 (Fletcher 90). Subs not used: Cooper, Miller, Songo’o, Threlkeld.

Goals: Ajayi 90+2 (Rotherham); Taylor 82 (Plymouth).

Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne & Wear).

Attendance: 7,562 (456).

