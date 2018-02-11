Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-1 win at Scunthorpe.

Have your say

The Star’s Rotherham United man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at Glanford Park as the Millers beat another play-off rival.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 6

Lucky the penalty decision went his way. Only a couple of saves to make.

JOSH EMMANUEL 7

More defensive discipline than we’re used to from the youngster. Not quite the attacking threat he often is.

SEMI AJAYI 7

I don’t see a better centre-half in League One right now. Did everything he needed to, and he won’t forget the scenes after his goal for a while.

RICHARD WOOD 7

You know what you get from him, and we got it again. Solid, no frills. A leader.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Good game. Showed up well in defence and attack.

ANTHONY FORDE 7

Disciplined and, as always, a tireless worker. Big defensive shift because Scunthorpe were good on the flanks.

RICHIE TOWELL 8

Took the ball off the defence and did the right thing. Took possession in attack and did the right thing. Great display.

WILL VAULKS 8

A player right at the top of his game. A box-to-box competitor also doing some decent things on the ball.

JOE NEWELL 7

Scored and was an intermittent threat before being taken off.

DAVID BALL 7

Brilliant for 20 minutes, excellent up to half-time, then not seen much after the break. Superb control and vision.

MICHAEL SMITH 8

“Almost unplayable,” said boss Paul Warne. Worked his socks off, put himself about and skilful enough to keep attacks moving.

Substitutes:

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

Destroyed Scunthorpe down the Millers’ left wing when he replaced Joe Newell after 69 minutes. Just too quick for them.

CAOLAN LAVERY 6

On for David Ball in the 75th minute. Should have scored, but more signs the loan signing is going to be a useful addition.

Subs not used: Price, Ihiekwe, Palmer, Taylor Yates.

Scunthorpe (4-4-2): Gilks 6; Vermijl 7, McArdle 7, Wallace 6, Townsend 7 (Williams 86); Holmes 7, Bishop 6 (Adelakun 75), Ojo 7, Morris 6; Toney 6, Hopper 5 (Novak 66, 7). Subs not used: Watson, Goode, Burgess, Yates.

Goals: Novak 73 (Scunthorpe); Newell 31, Ajayi 70 (Rotherham).

Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire) 5.

Attendance: 6,359 (2,100).

