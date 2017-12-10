Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-1 win at Blackpool

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at Bloomfield Road.

ROTHERHAM (3-5-2)

MAREK RODAK 6

A couple of important punches away from goal as Rotherham held out during time added on.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Looking much more assured and confident, which is great news. A big player when he’s at his best.

RICHARD WOOD 7

Solid and led the defiance at the end after Rotherham had gone in front.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 5

Sacrified at half-time as boss Paul Warne shook things up. The least convincing of the centre-halves.

JOSH EMMANUEL 5

Has the mobility for a wing-back role, but positioning and decision-making not the greatest.

RICHIE TOWELL 6

Never stopped trying to do the right thing and make things happen.

WILL VAULKS 7

Decent, committed performance. Even more impressive when you consider he was ill.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

A virtual passenger in a central role but Blackpool couldn’t handle him when he moved to the wing.

JOE MATTOCK 5

Closing down isn’t his best quality. Blackpool’s goal was spectacular but he could have been out quicker.

DAVID BALL 8

The hero. Two goals capped a grafting performance which had moments of class.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS 3

Anonymous. Can’t apply the talent.

Substitutes

ANTHONY FORDE 7

Quality delivery and a big part of the Millers fightback after replacing Michael Ihiekwe at the break.

JERRY YATES 7

Showed all the energy and urgency that the man he came on for, Jonson Clarke-Harris, didn’t. We’ll forgive him the miss.

SHAUN CUMMINGS

On for Joe Mattock, 87 minutes.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Cummings, Onariase, Wiles.

BLACKPOOL (4-3-3): Allsop 6; Mellor 7, Aimson 7, Robertson 7, Taylor 6; Longstaff 5 (Cooke 82), Ryan 6, Spearing 6 (Philliskirk 88); Solomon-Otabor 7, Vassell (Delfouneso 10, 6), Daniel 6. Subs not used: Williams, D’Almeida, Gnanduillet, Quigley.

Goals: Mellor 21 (Blackpool); Ball 77, 87 (Rotherham).

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside) 7.

Attendance: 3,654.

