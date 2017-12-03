Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at the Memorial Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-1-1)
MAREK RODAK 6
Neither goal was his fault. Didn’t do anything wrong.
SHAUN CUMMINGS 6
Okay. Nothing great, nothing terrible.
SEMI AJAYI 7
Much better from the centre-half recalled in place of Richard Wood. Solid and made no mistakes.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 4
Another goal-costing error and an unconvincing performance all round.
JOE MATTOCK 5
Most of Bristol Rovers’ danger, from Billy Bodin and Dan Leadbitter, came down his side.
RYAN WILLIAMS 6
Took his goal really well. Not at his absolute best but signs that he’s coming back to form.
DARREN POTTER 6
Came off with an achilles complaint after 22 minutes. His composure and comfort on the ball were missed.
LEE FRECKLINGTON 5
Not a lot was seen of the Millers skipper, although, as always, he put in a shift.
JOE NEWELL 7
Rotherham’s biggest threat. One or two mazy runs and his delivery was good throughout the match.
DAVID BALL 6
Worked hard but didn’t get on the ball enough.
KIEFFER MOORE 4
His goal tally has masked the fact he hasn’t been on top of his game for a few matches. Costly loss of discipline. His red card will hit Rotherham hard.
Substitutes:
WILL VAULKS 6
Came on for Darren Potter. Wide of the target with his shooting.
JERRY YATES
Replaced David Ball on 85 minutes.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
On for Shaun Cummings in the 85th minute.
Subs not used: O’Donnell, Wood, Towell, Forde.
BRISTOL ROVERS (4-3-3): Smith 6; Leadbitter 8, Lockyer 7, Sweeney 6, Brown 6; Sinclair 6, Partington 5 (Lines 62, 5), Clarke 6 (Gaffney 62, 7) ; Bodin 8, Harrison 7 (Nichols 90), Sercombe 6. Subs not used: Slocombe, Broadbent, Broom, Telford.
Goals: Harrison 64, Sercombe 75 (Bristol Rovers); Williams 56 (Rotherham).
Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon) 6.
Attendance: 7,531 (226).
Match feature: Kieffer’s red, Michael’s mess and Warne’s anger