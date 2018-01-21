Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 1-0 home win over Portsmouth

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 7

A couple of crucial punches and generally sound.

JOSH EMMANUEL 7

Has upped his game to the point that Rotherham are no longer looking to sign a right-back.

SEMI AJAYI 8

Doing nearly everything right and so hard to beat one on one. Looking as good as any centre-half in the division.

RICHARD WOOD 7

He’s been a big part of the Millers tightening up at the back. Does his own job and his leadership makes Semi Ajayi a better player.

JOE MATTOCK 7

A vital defensive header in the first half. An even better offensive one in time added on.

ANTHONY FORDE 8

Has always had the work ethic and decent delivery. Has added confidence and penetration to his game. Man of the match. Has been in great form for several weeks.

RICHIE TOWELL 6

Warming to the responsibility of being one of the main men now Lee Frecklington has left.

WILL VAULKS 7

Doing his best to make sure he’s still in the side if a new central midfielder arrives. Another good, combative display.

RYAN WILLIAMS 6

Had his moments before being brought off.

DAVID BALL 6

Pockets of real quality. Didn’t see enough of the ball. A tireless worker.

JERRY YATES 6

Some decent running and bits of control in the first half. Not enough threat in the opposition box.

Substitutes:

MICHAEL SMITH 7

Came on for Jerry Yates in the 65th minute and immediately made his 6ft 4in presence felt. Big impact on his home debut and set up the winner.

JOE NEWELL 8

Ther Portsmouth defence had no answer to his mazy running after he replaced Ryan Williams on 65 minutes.

JON TAYLOR

On for Anthony Forde after 83 minutes. Great to see him back from injury.

Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Ihiekwe, Clarke-Harris.

PORTSMOUTH (4-3-2-1): McGee 6; Thompson 7, Burgess 8, Clarke 8, Deslandes 6 (Ronan 66, 7); Close 6, Donohue 6; Lowe 7, Naismith 7, Kennedy 5; Pitman 5 (Hawkins 66, 5). Subs not used: Bass, Chaplin, Bennett, May, Widdrington.

Goals: Mattock 90+2 (Rotherham).

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside) 7.

Attendance: 9,129 (1,471).

Match feature: Why ‘Once a Miller, always a Miller’ meant more