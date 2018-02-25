Rotherham United: Player ratings from the derby victory over Doncaster Rovers

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assessess the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium as Rotherham catch fire in time added on.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 6

No chance with the goal. One telling punch in the first half. Not tested a great deal.

JOSH EMMANUEL 6

A decent threat going forward at times and did his job defensively.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Blotted a good performance with a terrible error for Doncaster’s goal when he dwelled on the ball. Hopefully that’s it for needless mistakes in the promotion run-in.

RICHARD WOOD 6

Nothing fancy. Definitely nothing fancy. Just solid, no-nonsense defending. Was asked questions a couple of times as Rovers played long and turned him.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Good on the ball at times. Links really well with Joe Newell on the left flank.

ANTHONY FORDE 7

Troubled Rovers when he had the ball. Much more direct and penetrating than earlier in the season. Playing with confidence.

RICHIE TOWELL 9

Maybe his best display yet. He was everywhere in the second half and really got Rotherham going. Has craft to match his graft.

WILL VAULKS 6

Not as influential as he has been in recent games, but gave everything from start to finish.

JOE NEWELL 7

Good delivery and made one or two forays through the Rovers defence. Taking the penalty took some nerve.

DAVID BALL 6

One of his his quieter games, although he almost connected with an Anthony Forde cross right in front of goal in the first half.

MICHAEL SMITH 7

Given nothing by the referee but kept going and became an increasing presence the longer the game went on. Took his goal well.

Substitutes:

RYAN WILLIAMS

On for Anthony Forde after 79 minutes. Usual pace, energy and liveliness in possession.

CAOLAN LAVERY

Played a key role in earning the penalty after replacing David Ball on 83 minutes.

MATT PALMER

Came on for Richard Wood (90+1) and the Millers scored twice.

Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Taylor, Yates.

Doncaster Rovers (4-4-2): Marosi 6; Alcock 6, Anderson 8 (Wright 56, 6), Boyle 7, Mason 6; Beestin 6 (Blair 79), Whiteman 6, Coppinger 7 (Houghton 90+2), Rowe 6; Marquis 6, Kiwomya 6. Subs not used: Lawlor, Baudry, Kongolo, May.

Goals: Smith 90+3, Newell pen 90+13 (Rotherham); Marquis 39 (Doncaster).

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham) 5.

Attendance: 11,725 (2,624).

