Rotherham United: Player ratings as the Millers win 1-0 at League One leaders Shrewsbury Town

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at New Meadow.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 8

Two excellent saves at crucial times. Assured in everything he did.

JOSH EMMANUEL 7

Attacked well and did everything asked of him defensively.

SEMI AJAYI 8

Two bad misses in front of goal, but at the end of the pitch where he earns his money he was superb.

RICHARD WOOD 8

Match-winner. Leader. He and Semi Ajayi have formed a formidable partnership.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7

A centre-half playing at left-back. Did well. Stuck to his task and helped keep dangerman Shaun Whalley quiet. Played a part in the goal.

ANTHONY FORDE 7

Continued his fine form before going off when his back tightened up.

RICHIE TOWELL 8

Man of the match on a day when everone put in a shift. Class on the ball and never stopped working and competing.

WILL VAULKS 8

He sets the tone for the Millers right now. In everyone’s face and a brilliant competitor. No-one has it easy against him.

JOE NEWELL 8

Has always had the ability. Now he’s found the consistency. Some quality running and deliveries.

DAVID BALL 7

Has a touch which wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League. Unlucky not to score when he beat three players with wonderful skill.

MICHAEL SMITH 8

A big physical presence up front. Held on to the ball well and never let the Shrewsbury defence settle.

Substitutes:

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

What a quality player to be able to bring on. Lively running. Replaced Anthony Forde after 63 minutes.

CAOLAN LAVERY 6

Came on for David Ball on 75 minutes. No chance to shine.

MATT PALMER

On for Joe Newell in time added on.

Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Taylor, Yates.

SHREWSBURY (4-1-4-1): Henderson 6; Bolton 6, Nsiala 8, Sadler 6, Beckles 7; Godfrey 6; Whalley 6, Nolan 5 (Payne 68, 5), Ogogo 5, Thomas 6 (Rodman 84); C Morris 6 (John-Lewis 75). Subs not used: MacGillivray, Lowe, B Morris, Hendrie.

Goals: Wood 44 (Rotherham).

Referee: Carl Boyeson (East Yorkshire) 8.

Attendance: 7,012 (1,136)

