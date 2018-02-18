Rotherham United: Player ratings as the Millers win 1-0 at League One leaders Shrewsbury Town

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at New Meadow.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
MAREK RODAK 8
Two excellent saves at crucial times. Assured in everything he did.
JOSH EMMANUEL 7
Attacked well and did everything asked of him defensively.
SEMI AJAYI 8
Two bad misses in front of goal, but at the end of the pitch where he earns his money he was superb.
RICHARD WOOD 8
Match-winner. Leader. He and Semi Ajayi have formed a formidable partnership.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7
A centre-half playing at left-back. Did well. Stuck to his task and helped keep dangerman Shaun Whalley quiet. Played a part in the goal.
ANTHONY FORDE 7
Continued his fine form before going off when his back tightened up.
RICHIE TOWELL 8
Man of the match on a day when everone put in a shift. Class on the ball and never stopped working and competing.
WILL VAULKS 8
He sets the tone for the Millers right now. In everyone’s face and a brilliant competitor. No-one has it easy against him.
JOE NEWELL 8
Has always had the ability. Now he’s found the consistency. Some quality running and deliveries.
DAVID BALL 7
Has a touch which wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League. Unlucky not to score when he beat three players with wonderful skill.
MICHAEL SMITH 8
A big physical presence up front. Held on to the ball well and never let the Shrewsbury defence settle.
Substitutes:
RYAN WILLIAMS 7
What a quality player to be able to bring on. Lively running. Replaced Anthony Forde after 63 minutes.
CAOLAN LAVERY 6
Came on for David Ball on 75 minutes. No chance to shine.
MATT PALMER
On for Joe Newell in time added on.
Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Taylor, Yates.
SHREWSBURY (4-1-4-1): Henderson 6; Bolton 6, Nsiala 8, Sadler 6, Beckles 7; Godfrey 6; Whalley 6, Nolan 5 (Payne 68, 5), Ogogo 5, Thomas 6 (Rodman 84); C Morris 6 (John-Lewis 75). Subs not used: MacGillivray, Lowe, B Morris, Hendrie.
Goals: Wood 44 (Rotherham).
Referee: Carl Boyeson (East Yorkshire) 8.
Attendance: 7,012 (1,136)