Rotherham United: Player ratings as the Millers take Northampton apart

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assessess some fine performances in the 3-0 win at Sixfields.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 7

Just one real save to make, from Matt Grime’s free-kick in time added on. Decent in everything he did.

JOSH EMMANUEL 7

Good display. Would be even better if he realised he doesn’t have to take five touches before clearing the ball.

SEMI AJAYI 7

This was more like it. One or two shaky moments, but never in any bother.

WILL VAULKS 9

Outstanding. Skipper for the day and moved to centre-half. Strong defensively and played some great balls forward.

JOE MATTOCK 6

Brought off because he was on a booking and looking in danger of being sent off. Easy afternoon for him.

JON TAYLOR 7

Another who had to be taken off because he was pushing his luck with the ref. Northampton couldn’t handle his pace and directness.

RICHIE TOWELL 8

Another player back to form after a coupe of below-par displays. His goal will live long in the memory.

MATT PALMER 8

Started well, went quiet and was then everyhere in the second half. Always wants the ball and his passing has a crispness and precision worthy of a higher level.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

Justified his recall. Quick, tricky, committed. Helped set up two goals.

DAVID BALL 8

Constantly involved. Great touch, vision and passing. Good to see him scoring again.

MICHAEL SMITH 9

Destroyed the Cobblers backline. Too strong in the air, too good on the ground, too mobile. What a signing.

Substitutes:

ANTHONY FORDE 7

Replaced Jon Taylor after 67 minutes and did well.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7

Solid at left-back when he came on for Joe Mattock in the 67th minute.

JOE NEWELL

On for Ball on 84 minutes.

Subs not used: Price, Wood, Lavery, Yates.

Northampton (4-2-3-1): O’Donnell 7; Moloney 5, Taylor 5, Turnbull 5, Bunney 5; O’Toole 5 (Van Veen 70), Grimes 5; Hoskins 4 (Ariyibi 58, 6), Pereira 6, Powell 5; Luckassen 5 (Mathis,79). Subs: Cornell, Barnett, McWilliams, Facey.

Goals: Smith 17, Ball 61, Towell 81 (Rotherham).

Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire) 7.

Attendance: 5,822 (1,129).

