Rotherham United: Player ratings as the Millers’ long unbeaten run comes to an end against Rochdale

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 1-0 defeat AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 7

Pulled off an excellent first-half save from Andrew Cannon and was assured in everything he did. Rotherham’s best performer.

JOSH EMMANUEL 6

Good going forward, but caused big problems in his own half by hanging on to the ball too much and losing it.

SEMI AJAYI 6

Solid and a threat in the opposition box, but Ian Henderson and Stephen Humphrys were difficult opponents.

RICHARD WOOD 6

Similar to Semi Ajayi. Nothing wrong with the goal he scored that referee Graham Salisbury chose not to give.

JOE MATTOCK 5

Has played really well during Rotherham’s unbeaten run but was right out of form against Dale.

ANTHONY FORDE 5

Had trouble going past Matt Done early on and went into his shell.

RICHIE TOWELL 5

A big player for the Millers, but he and Will Vaulks couldn’t get to grips with Callum Camps and Andrew Cannon.

WILL VAULKS 5

Another player who has done well in recent weeks. This was his first ineffectual display for a while.

JOE NEWELL 5

One of two dangerous runs but not enough of them.

DAVID BALL 5

Set up Anthony Forde for an early shot with a lovely touch, but disappeared from the game.

MICHAEL SMITH 6

Worked hard and had his moments.

Substitutes:

RYAN WILLIAMS 6

Replaced Anthony Forde after 59 minutes. Energetic but had to move to right-back when Josh Emmanuel was brought off.

CAOLAN LAVERY 6

On for David Ball after 69 minutes and made his presence felt.

MATT PALMER

Busy in midfield when he replaced Josh Emmanuel in the 77th minute.

Subs not used: Price, Ihiekwe, Taylor, Yates.

ROCHDALE (3-5-2): Lillis 7; McGahey 7, McNulty 7, Delaney 7; Rafferty 6, Cannon 8, Camps 8, Inman 7 (Rathbone 82), Done 7; Humphrys 8 (Davies 77), Henderson 9. Subs not used: Moore, Wiseman, Adshead, Hart, Dobre.

Goals: Humphrys 66 (Rochdale).

Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire) 3.

Attendance: 8,418 (399).

