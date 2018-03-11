Rotherham United: Player ratings as the Millers’ long unbeaten run comes to an end against Rochdale

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 1-0 defeat AESSEAL New York Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
MAREK RODAK 7
Pulled off an excellent first-half save from Andrew Cannon and was assured in everything he did. Rotherham’s best performer.
JOSH EMMANUEL 6
Good going forward, but caused big problems in his own half by hanging on to the ball too much and losing it.
SEMI AJAYI 6
Solid and a threat in the opposition box, but Ian Henderson and Stephen Humphrys were difficult opponents.
RICHARD WOOD 6
Similar to Semi Ajayi. Nothing wrong with the goal he scored that referee Graham Salisbury chose not to give.
JOE MATTOCK 5
Has played really well during Rotherham’s unbeaten run but was right out of form against Dale.
ANTHONY FORDE 5
Had trouble going past Matt Done early on and went into his shell.
RICHIE TOWELL 5
A big player for the Millers, but he and Will Vaulks couldn’t get to grips with Callum Camps and Andrew Cannon.
WILL VAULKS 5
Another player who has done well in recent weeks. This was his first ineffectual display for a while.
JOE NEWELL 5
One of two dangerous runs but not enough of them.
DAVID BALL 5
Set up Anthony Forde for an early shot with a lovely touch, but disappeared from the game.
MICHAEL SMITH 6
Worked hard and had his moments.
Substitutes:
RYAN WILLIAMS 6
Replaced Anthony Forde after 59 minutes. Energetic but had to move to right-back when Josh Emmanuel was brought off.
CAOLAN LAVERY 6
On for David Ball after 69 minutes and made his presence felt.
MATT PALMER
Busy in midfield when he replaced Josh Emmanuel in the 77th minute.
Subs not used: Price, Ihiekwe, Taylor, Yates.
ROCHDALE (3-5-2): Lillis 7; McGahey 7, McNulty 7, Delaney 7; Rafferty 6, Cannon 8, Camps 8, Inman 7 (Rathbone 82), Done 7; Humphrys 8 (Davies 77), Henderson 9. Subs not used: Moore, Wiseman, Adshead, Hart, Dobre.
Goals: Humphrys 66 (Rochdale).
Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire) 3.
Attendance: 8,418 (399).