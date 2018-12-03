Rotherham United player is injury doubt for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Rotherham are hoping for good news on Joe Newell's injury suffered in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Norwich.

Newell was starting his first game since the draw at Blackburn last month and was performing well before being forced off just before the half-time interval with a calf complaint.

He could now be a doubt for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

“Joe Newell has a tight calf. He thought he could run it off but it got worse,” boss Paul Warne said. “Obviously, that’s a massive blow because Newelly was playing well, in fairness, and you’re limited then to what you can change in the second half.”

There should be better news for Clark Robertson, who was also withdrawn at Carrow Road, coming off at half-time with a groin injury.

The Scot's withdrawal coincided with a turnaround in the game which saw the Millers' seven-game unbeaten run ended.

The Millers were leading 1-0 at the break through Richie Towell's early strike, and it could have been even better as Ryan Williams hit the post.

But with Robertson on the pitch, league leaders Norwich stormed back to take the three points.

“Robbo’s groin tightened up,” Warne added. “Bringing him off was precautionary. With any luck, he should be all right for next week.

“With the form he has been in, losing him was a massive blow as well. No disrespect to Woody, but you don’t want to be changing your centre-halves if you can help it.

“The two subs did kill us, but that isn’t an excuse.

“They’re part of the game and you have to deal with that.

“I would have liked to have brought on some more legs in the middle of the pitch in the second half but at the time I thought the ball was coming back too much so I put Procs on up front.

"I take some pride from the first-half performance but I’m frustrated by the display in the second half.

“We hadn’t come here just to tickle Norwich’s belly and say, 'Hey, you’re top of the league, you can have the points'."

The Millers will also hope to have Kyle Vassell and Sean Raggett back in their ranks for the game at Hillsborough after they both missed out in Norfolk.