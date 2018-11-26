Rotherham United: Paul Warne won’t push his luck with QPR over loan star Ryan Manning

Paul Warne comes face-to-face with the man who will decide Ryan Manning's fate in January tonight, but the Rotherham boss is not prepared to push his luck.

The Millers return to Sky Bet Championship action against Manning's parent club QPR,which makes the midfielder ineligible.

Warne's opposite number Steve McClaren will be the one to decide whether to recall Manning in January or allow him to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for the rest of the season.

Warne will not use the opportunity to sweet talk McClaren as he believes that a matchday is not the right time to discuss the player's future, but does hope to lay down some foundations.

“I am not saying it's crass but after the game if we have won then it feels like I am rubbing his hooter in it and if he has won it will feeling like I am going with my begging bowl, so I won't speak to him about it after the game,” he said.

“If he comes in for a drink and I get on well with him I might just ask if I can phone him in a couple of weeks. That's as far as I will go to be honest.”

There have yet to be formal discussions between the two clubs over whether Manning is likely to stay in South Yorkshire, but Warne reckons the picture could become clearer in the next few weeks as January edges ever close.

“There has been no dialogue by me, I know that Paul Douglas touches base with the loan clubs every now and then,” Warne added.

“There is sort of like a polite silence, no one dares ask, everyone tries to keep a positive outlook and not worry about it yet.

“Probably before the Christmas mayhem they may be in a better position of knowing what they want to do.

“But they could say to us now, 'We have got no intention of bring him back', and then on January 1 two go down injured in training and all your best planning is out of the window.”

Despite being ineligible Warne was banking on using Manning as a spy and tapped him up for information on his parent club - but the Republic of Ireland youth international came up short, much to Warne's dismay.

“I asked him about information on QPR, I might as well ask my dead dog,” Warne scoffed.

“He literally came out with nothing, so thanks for that Ry! We did it in the team meeting. Luckily we didn't have to watch the last four QPR games because we had the unbelievable amount of info off him!”

Manning is the only confirmed absentee as the Millers aim to notch a sixth game unbeaten, but Warne is contemplating changes.