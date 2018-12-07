Rotherham United: Paul Warne urges players to grab a piece of Millers history in Sheffield Wednesday clash

Paul Warne knows exactly what it means to be a Rotherham United player to win at Sheffield Wednesday and hopes his players get the message.

Warne was part of the Millers squad that won twice in six months at Hillsborough in 2002 – results that are still remembered fondly 16 years on.

The likes of Joe McBride, Richie Barker, Darren Garner and Matt Derbyshire are famous names in the club's history because of their match-winning antics at S6 and Warne has told his current crop they could earn a place alongside them if they produce the goods this weekend.

“I say it to them a lot in certain games, if you perform well at Sheffield Wednesday and score the winner you will always be remembered,” Warne said.

“At 23 it doesn't really mean anything but at 45 it does. I joke with Richie, I never scored in any big games so no one ever mentions it to me but they always mention his flukey header to him.

“I showed them clips on Monday of previous clips at Hillsborough and previous goals just to whet their appetite, but I don't want to oversell it as this monster game because with all due respect it is just two teams fighting for three points, it is not worth anything else.

“It is not a massive six-pointer but it is nice to beat local rivals.

“It is an important game but in fairness every game we play in the Championship feels like a cup final.”

Usually Rotherham travel across the M1 as big underdogs, but given the current mood in the Wednesday camp they might make the short journey confident of finally getting that elusive away win at this level.

But if Warne is confident, he is bluffing well.

“I see it two different ways, they are possibly not in the best form of their lives, but from my point of view, they have still collected more points than us, they have still collected more wins than us, they are playing at home,” he said.

“In fairness their results against teams around them have been very impressive, so the thing is with this Sheffield Wednesday team is they do no under-estimate the opposition and they perform well against the lower teams.”

Joe Newell is fit enough to be involved after he game off at Norwich, but Kyle Vassell is going to be ruled out until the Christmas period with a groin injury.

Warne also revealed that an unnamed couple of his squad are suffering with illness and will not feature.