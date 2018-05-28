Rotherham United: Paul Warne to lay out transfer plans

As the dust settles on Rotherham United’s promotion triumph, boss Paul Warne will begin to cement his plans for life back in the Championship on Tuesday.

Warne is set to meet with the club’s hierarchy on Tuesday to lay out his ambitions for recruitment over the summer and where he feels attention is needed in his squad after the Millers secured a place back in the second tier with Sunday’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

But he insists it will be a process of evolution rather than revolution when it comes to the formation of his squad for next term.

“I’ve got a recruitment meeting on Tuesday,” Warne said. “There’s a couple of players I wanted to bring in.

“I’m going to have to bring in a few more, obviously.

“There’s a few who we were waiting to see what division we were in because I need to add to the group.

“But I think my group is amazing, I really do.

“I’ve got no plans to rip that team apart, that squad apart and start again.

“I don’t believe in that – I believe in adding to what I’ve got.”

Warne is understood to have held preliminary meetings with several targets ahead of the weekend of the play-off final with the outcome of Sunday’s game set to influence the outcome of some talks.

Loanees Marek Rodak, Josh Emmanuel, Richie Towell and Caolan Lavery are now set to rejoin their parent clubs.

As Warne formulates his plans for his squad, he is well aware of the tough task awaiting him and his players in the Championship next season.

“It’s going to be very difficult, obviously,” Warne said.

“I’m more than aware of the difficulties that lie ahead.

“I’m hopeful.

“It would be nice if through the summer we have another good pre-season and we can start next season really well and carry on because we’re used to winning football matches.

“I’m more than aware of how difficult that league is and what we’re competing against.”

The Millers will hold an open-top bus tour from the New Yorks Stadium to All Saints Square on Tuesday, running from 6-6.20pm.