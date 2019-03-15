Rotherham United: Paul Warne reminisces about his ‘packet of Munchies’ as home-town club Norwich City head for New York Stadium 

Rotherham manager Paul Warne will put all sentiment aside as his boyhood team Norwich come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

Warne grew up as a Canaries fan and still has affection for the club, but the three points for the Millers are much more important in the bid for Championship survival.

Warne's side remain in the relegation zone, despite their first away win at this level in 44 games at QPR on Wednesday, and will be hoping to build on that against the league leaders.

“It's always a special game for me, I've grown up supporting Norwich, it was the first ground I went to with a bag of Munchies with my dad, so it does mean a lot,” Warne told the Star.

“My dad can't come up regrettably nor my mum because she his nursing him, so it is a big game for me.

“I'm not going to lie, it's always a fixture I look forward to and look at.

“I have friends and other family coming up so it is a big deal, I'll reflect afterwards but we just need to keep getting points.”

As a Norwich fan, Warne will be enjoying this season as Daniel Farke has launched an unlikely promotion bid.

The Canaries, who beat Hull on Wednesday, could find themselves in second place by the time kick-off comes if Leeds beat Sheffield United in the lunchtime game and will be keen to get three points.

And Warne knows his side will have to be at their best.

“Luckily for us they didn't play on Tuesday night, that would have been horrendous for us if they had played on Tuesday,” he added.

“We just have to try and perform at a level and I have to ask the fans to get behind the side because Norwich are the best team in the league, they keep the ball and cause problems throughout the team, we are literally going to have to be on our A-game.

“We could do with a couple of early sending offs for them!”

The Millers have to make changes as Joe Mattock starts a two-game ban so Billy Jones could come in at left-back.

Will Vaulks serves the second of his two-match ban, Joe Newell's dead leg will face a late test while Clark Robertson (hamstring) is also injured.