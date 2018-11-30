Rotherham United: Paul Warne ready for ‘lovely’ homecoming at Norwich City

Paul Warne can remember being amazed by the first time he saw the Carrow Road pitch as a young Norwich City-supporting kid.

Now the Rotherham boss will get the chance to lead the club he calls his “football home” out at his first love and understandably it will be an emotional afternoon for him.

The Warne clan's roots are firmly entrenched in Norfolk, with his parents and brother living down there and most of the family will be present to watch the Millers take on the Championship leaders.

“It will mean a lot me taking my team to Norwich,” Warne told the Star.

“It means a lot to me to take a Rotherham team to any match in the Championship, but taking them to Norwich will be massive.

“Everyone knows about my dad down there (being ill). All my family are Norwich fans. My brother is a season-ticker-holder at Carrow Road, although it seems like he comes to more of our games than Norwich's. It does mean a lot.

“It will be lovely to take my team there. I'll see family and friends. I'll spend some time with my mum and dad on the Sunday.

“It will be an even better weekend if it's on the back of a really good performance and a win.”

For that to happen the Millers will have to upset the odds as Norwich are having an impressive season and top the table.

While Warne is happy the team he supports are doing well, he knows it makes his chances of getting a win which would mean so much to him a lot tougher.

He added: “Regrettably, we're playing a team in pretty good form.

“Any team that beats Swansea City 4-1 away makes you sit up and take notice. It will mean a lot. I won't pretend it won't. I'm really looking forward to it. They're doing really well.

“They're just a good club. They were the first club I went to watch. I still remember the first time I saw the pitch as a kid ... it was like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing'.”

Rotherham will assess Jon Taylor ahead of the trip after he limped out of Tuesday's draw with QPR with a knee problem, while Kyle Vassell is unlikely to be fit.

Sean Raggett is nearing a return from ankle surgery but is not allowed to feature against his parent club.