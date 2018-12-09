Rotherham United: Paul Warne left to rue missed chances in derby draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Paul Warne might never get a better chance to join the elite list of managers who have guided Rotherham to a win at Hillsborough.

The Millers needed an injury-time goal to earn a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as it looked like the Blades were going to steal an undeserved win.

Warne’s side outplayed their high-flying visitors, who could have gone top of the table with a win, yet after Jon Taylor had cancelled out Mark Duffy’s early opener, they were on the brink of defeat when Chris Basham headed the Blades back in front in the 85th minute.

But Jamie Proctor climbed off the bench to slam home a leveller and extend Rotherham’s unbeaten run to six games.

The fact the game was not done and dusted long before Basham restored the visitors’ lead was down to goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who made a string of saves to deny the Millers.

Warne said: “Their goalkeeper was man of the match which speaks volumes.

“I think their dressing room would be happy with a point. At 2-1 it was a bit harsh on us.

“In the second half we were really good and on the front foot. We took the game to them. For a neutral the game was hugely enjoyable.

“To get the equaliser late on made it feel like a win.

“We were always more than in the game. We caused them problems.

“If we had lost the game 2-1 I would still have been hugely proud of the performance.

“We deserved a draw and the lads will take a lot of confidence from it. It feels like a mini win.”

Suffering such a late blow, having dominated for so long, could have been enough to kill plenty of teams off, but Warne’s men refused to give in.

He added: “The lads don’t give up. If it’s only a one-goal deficit you’re still in the game.

“We ask the lads to keep going and if nothing else you give the fans something to be proud of.”