Rotherham United: Paul Warne in jovial mood over Manchester City cup tie

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne knows he might have to adapt his team meetings in the build-up to the FA Cup tie at Manchester City.

The Millers were handed a plum tie in the third round of the famous cup competition, being drawn against Pep Guardiola's side in the new year.

City's side are full of world class talent, all with a global presence, meaning Warne's planning for the game might not have to be as meticulous as usual.

“It will be enjoyable doing the team meeting about who we will be playing,” he said.

“Normally we do the team meetings and you have to tell the lads who the players are, obviously the lads know a lot of them, but then all of sudden you're going through the weaknesses of their team, 'Aguero's not that big' and so on.”

No one will give the Millers much of a chance on their first visit to the Etihad Stadium and Warne does not think they will come up against a weakened side either, owing to their exit at then-League One Wigan last season.

It is arguably Rotherham's best FA Cup draw since Ronnie Moore's side went to Liverpool in 2001 and Warne knows it will be a day for the fans.

“From a fans' point of view and from an owner's point of view it's great.

“I had plans to get the team to the FA Cup final this year, this might have thwarted my plans a little bit, I was hoping to play them in the final.

“I just think it's good for everyone involved in the football club, who doesn't want to see their club take on Man City?

“The good thing is we have absolutely nothing to lose, it will be hilarious watching them play Liverpool on the Thursday night, I don't think we are going to go there and watch them, we will watch it on telly.”

It will also see a swift reunion between Warne and Guardiola, who recently met at an awards dinner in Manchester.

And Warne thinks his counterpart will be counting down the seconds until the reunion.

“He is hugely excited, I can imagine all of his press conferences will be, 'What about you playing Warney next month',” joked the Millers boss.