Rotherham United: Paul Warne gives hope for Jerry Yates’ Millers future

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is considering the merit of bringing Jerry Yates back into the fold in January.

Yates is currently on loan at League Two Carlisle and has impressed Warne with his performances for the Cumbrians.

The 22-year-old has been deployed in a wide left position by John Sheridan and he has scored one goal in 19 appearances.

Warne admits it could be difficult for Yates to feature in the Millers' squad if they can get some January reinforcements, but will have a chat with his player.

“Jerry is the one that has impressed me the most,” Warne told the Star. “He is playing out of position, we have our scouts go and watch him and he is the one getting the best reviews and his work-rate is a joke.

“Out of all of them he is probably the stand out one.

“I might consider it (bringing him back), it depends on a lot of things if I am being truly honest.

“It depends if Jerry wants to come back, if he is playing every week it's a great feeling.

“When you first leave a club and go on loan you are devastated, but then after a few weeks training with them you get the psyche that you are their player, so I will have a chat with Jerry a bit later on.

“I will tell him what I think and what he thinks and we will come to a decision for both of us.

“But if I can loan players in that are better than the team I have got, which is the ideal dream, then it will be difficult for Jerry to get in. But the way he is doing at the moment he is in our good thoughts.”

Yates is one of five first-team players out on loan, with Michael Ihiekwe at Accrington, Ben Purrington playing for Wimbledon, Dominic Ball back with Aberdeen and David Ball across Yorkshire with Bradford.

Warne is frustrated at the lack of action Ball has been getting at Valley Parade.

“Bally isn't playing as much as we would like him to,” the boss added. “He is not a luxury player because he works really hard, but because of their situation....he is not playing as much as I would probably like.

“Icky is playing every week, so he is doing well and cruising along, which, no disrespect, I would expect him to.

“Ben is playing every week at Wimbledon, but they are struggling at the moment, so at least he is getting lots of work in.”