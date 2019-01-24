Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has admitted defeat in his bid to sign Richie Towell permanently this month.

Warne had hoped to turn the midfielder's season-long loan move from Brighton into a permanent transfer, but talks have reached an impasse.

The Millers boss was hoping to tie the deal up late last week but must now wait until the summer to try and get the Irishman to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on a full-time basis.

Warne said: “It's a bit of a stalemate. I cannot see it happening in this window. Richie is out of contract in the summer so it is something I will be revisit with him in the summer.

“I just cannot see it happening now, regrettably, it is one of the things I wanted to happen but it can't be agreed, it's one of those things and we move on.”

Warne had earmarked the potential deal as number one on his list of January transfer window priorities so is disappointed that he has not been able to tick it off.

“I don't want to speculate on his thought process, we just haven't been able to agree it,” Warne added. “I'm definitely disappointed, it is one of the things I wanted to do.

“A lot of things have to be in place for it to happen and it just didn't.”

Warne is in desperate need of some good news in the transfer market as his threadbare squad has suffered more problems this week in the build-up to the visit of leaders Leeds.

Jamie Proctor, Ryan Williams and Joe Newell were already in the treatment room and none of them will be ready to face Leeds.

They have been joined this week by central defenders Semi Ajayi, who has a knee problem, and Clark Robertson, who has an ankle injury.

Warne is hopeful both men will be fit, while Towell, when he has not been negotiating a permanent transfer, has been laid low with illness.

The boss hopes all three will make it and said of his defensive duo: “Centre-half isn't a massive problem for us, but they have both been ever-present recently so you don't want to lose anyone.”

Kyle Vassell is getting stronger following a lengthy groin problem, but is unlikely to start in the Yorkshire derby.