Rotherham United: No Royal occasion...just another game for Millers in quest for survival 

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has downplayed suggestions that his side's clash with Reading is any bigger than the rest of their remaining games this season.

The Millers head to the Majedski Stadium knowing a win will see them climb out of the relegation and above the Royals in the league table.

Three points would be a perfect filip for Warne's side following four draws on the spin, where arguably they could have won three of them.

Winning would also be a big statement that the Millers are capable of beating the drop this season, but the boss is reluctant to put too much importance on the game in Berkshire.

“It's much more exciting if I bang the whole drum about it being a cup final but they are all cup finals now,” Warne said.

“I don't see this as any bigger than last week and I don't see it bigger than next week, we just have to pick up points.

“We can't control the uncontrollables, Millwall winning in midweek at Derby was a disappointing result for us but there will be loads of twists and turns for us at the end of the season.

“We don't know that if we win on Saturday we will never win again or if we don't win on Saturday we won't win the next four, no one knows.

“We are just going down in a positive frame of mind like we always do, have a right go at them and hopefully come back with three points.”

Reading were thumped 4-0 at Sheffield United last week, so might be in a fragile state ahead of what their boss Jose Gomes is calling the biggest game of the season.

The Royals play a style of football that has troubled the Millers this campaign and Warne is wary of them.

“I don't think anyone should be judged by their result at Bramall Lane,” he said.

“They caused us massive problems at home, we had to change the team at half-time.

“They have got pace and power and I really like them. There is not one bad team in this league and if you catch them on their best day there is problems.

“We will have to try and impose our way of playing on them and try and affect the game in our way.”