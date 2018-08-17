Rotherham United new boy Ryan Manning relishing chance to shine in Championship with Millers

New signing Ryan Manning is relishing the chance to shine in the Championship for Rotherham United.

Paul Warne’s summer-long pursuit of a central midfielder paid off on Thursday when Manning signed on loan from fellow Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

Potential permanent and loan deals have fallen by the wayside in Warne’s quest to add a much-needed extra body at the heart of his midfield, and Manning could be thrown straight in to a highly-anticipated Yorkshire derby clash against Leeds United today.

“I’ve played about 40 games in the Championship for QPR and when the opportunity for more Championship football arose I couldn’t really turn it down,” said Manning.

“For me personally, I’m looking to play every game and build up some experience in the Championship.

“Hopefully come the end of the season I’ve developed as a footballer and first and foremost Rotherham are still in the division.

“I’m an Irish boy so I’ll work hard. The gaffer told me everyone works hard first and the quality comes after that and I’m willing to work hard.

“I’m a central midfielder who loves and tackle. I’m really looking forward to coming here, training with the boys.

“Hopefully we can build over the next few weeks and have a good start to the season.

“I’m an energetic box-to-box midfielder, hopefully I can show some quality on the ball and help out with goals and assists.”

Michael Ihiekwe is out of the Leeds game through illness, with no other fresh injury concerns to worry about for Warne.

Striker Jamie Proctor played himself into contention after marking his near year-long absence with a midweek cup brace.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who is yet to taste defeat since taking over, is wary of underestimating the unfavoured Millers.

The former Chile coach, who boasts a perfect 100 per cent at Elland Road, said: "You think that we are favourites. You're supposing that we should feel superior to our opponent, or that they should feel inferior to us.

"These things are never decided before you play the game. As we're about to play this game, it's better to demonstrate than to say.

"Yes the style is different, it's not the same as the rest of our opponents.

"The feature of their style of play is that they clear long balls to the strikers and they don't play with the ball on the ground.”