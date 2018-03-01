Rotherham United: More of same for promotion-chasing Millers

Rotherham United will stick with their tried and tested routine as they look to keep their League One promotion fire burning.

Paul Warne’s side are up to fourth place after an unbeaten run of 14 matches, although their progress will stall this weekend as Saturday’s clash at Gillingham has been postponed because of snow.

Joe Newell says he and his teammates are changing nothing to an approach which has brought victories in all of their last seven outings and cemented their place in the play-off frame.

“We just do the same things week in, week out,” said the in-form winger who converted the stoppage-time penalty which won the South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers last Saturday.

“On Monday mornings, we debrief the games to see what we’ve done wrong and what we’ve done well.

“We train hard. The gaffer looks after us with the down-time, but when we’re in the building we’re there to work.

“We’ve been on fire and long may it continue.”

The Millers were keen for the Gills clash to go ahead but now face a midweek trip to Kent for a rearranged fixture, probably in early April. A new date has yet to be announced.

There have been heavy snowfalls in the South-east, and Gillingham, with temperatures below zero and the safety of supporters their priority, called off the match this afternoon after discussions with police.

Rotherham will next be in action on March 10 when Rochdale are the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers’ last outing was against Doncaster at sold-out New York, when they struck twice in time added on to win 2-1. Michael Smith headed home in the 93rd minute before earning the 103rd-minute spot-kick which allowed Newell to seal the the triumph with the the last action of the contest.

Warne said: “We knew there was going to be a lot of injury time and I was just thinking that if it fell to the right person then it could be happy days.

“It just didn’t feel like it was going to be our day, so the fact that the lads kept going makes me really proud.”