Rotherham United: Millers star Will Vaulks in bizarre Twitter spat with Piers Morgan over interview with Donald Trump

Will Vaulks, the Rotherham United midfielder, has become embroiled in a bizarre online spat with Piers Morgan after criticising his interview with President Donald Trump.

Fomer Falkirk man Vaulks watched Morgan's eagerly-anticipated interview with the President of the United States and tweeted his disappointment, admitting: "[I] expected better from the Piers Morgan interview with Trump! Dull and allowed him to blabber the same old rubbish for 30 minutes. Bottled it."

But former Daily Mirror editor and current GMB host Morgan, who has 6.35million Twitter followers, hit back, saying: "Mate, you play for Rotherham United. I really wouldn’t play the dull rubbish bottler card."

And Vaulks replied: "Enjoy your interviews normally - you get the answers we want - but you gave him an easy ride. Tried to force him into an apology regarding Britain First but he still didn’t give it. Pair of clowns.

"Ended with you tickling his ego even more at the end with the Arsenal top - embarrassing. Get Louis Theroux or Sir Trevor MacDonald to interview him next time!"