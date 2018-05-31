Rotherham United: Millers release six

Rotherham United have released six out-of-contract players following promotion to the Championship.

Lewis Price, Shaun Cummings, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Mason Warren, Kuda Muskwe and Darnelle Bailey-King have all been allowed to leave as they come to the end of their deals at the New York Stadium.

“I’d like to thank the lads for their efforts whilst with the club and I wish them all the best for the future,” boss Paul Warne told the club's official website.

“In some cases there may still be a future at Rotherham going forward, we are still looking into the possibility at this stage,

"But I have spoken to those individuals and said that if there is something out there that is suitable for them in the meantime, we won’t stand in their way."

Loanees Josh Emmanuel, Richie Towell, Caolan Lavery and Marek Rodak have all returned to their parent clubs.

Clarke-Harris is the highest profile name on the released list given his status as the Millers' record signing at the time of his arrival from Oldham Athletic four years ago.

But his release is of little surprise after he failed to match throughout his Rotherham career the potential he had shown previously.

The striker had loan spells with MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City, the latter of which he finished the latest season with.

The Sky Blues are reportedly interested in making his switch to the Ricoh Arena a permanent one following their promotion to League One.

Clarke-Harris departs Rotherham with a record of ten goals in 79 games.

After struggling during his time with Sheffield Wednesday, goalkeeper Price had a similarly fruitless time with the Millers following his arrival two years ago.

He managed 21 appearances over two seasons for the Millers and spent the most recent campaign as understudy to loanee Radak.

Defender Cummings struggled to dislodge another loanee from the right back spot in Emmanuel and was restricted to 15 appearances.

