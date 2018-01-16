Rotherham United: Millers players are wanted men in transfer window

Rotherham United players are attracting the attention of other clubs in the January transfer window, manager Paul Warne has revealed.

The boss, who has guided the League One Millers to within two points of the play-off spots, is prepared to sanction a couple of departures, but only if he has brought in suitable replacements first.

Warne is hoping to have at least one new boy in place before Saturday’s visit of Portsmouth.

“There is interest received in a few of my players,” he said. “There have been pretty active enquiries.

“It doesn’t surprise me. While we are doing well in the league and playing well, they are obviously going to get attraction.

“As it stands, I’ll keep this group together if I can. If players coming in mean I can afford to let one or two go, I will. But I am happy with what I have got.”

Eighth-placed Rotherham are looking to bring in two central midfielders, following the sale of Lee Frecklington to Lincoln City and the long-term loss to injury of Darren Potter. They are also chasing another striker, following last week’s arrival of Michael Smith, and may move for a centre-half.

“It’s back to the day job now, the office job of answering the phone a 100 times a day, trying to get people in,” said Warne after last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Oldham Athletic stretched his side’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

“With any luck, come next week I will have someone through the door, but it wouldn’t be January without a stick and a twist.”

The Millers have made an increased bid for their top midfield target and would also like to complete two loan deals.

“Hopefully I can get an answer on the player I have bid on and see where we go from there,” Warne added.

If Rotherham strengthen again up front, centre-foward Jonson Clarke-Harris may be allowed to go, with former club Oldham keen on his services, while the capture of a centre-half could see Richard Wood move to Chesterfield.

Meanwhile, Warne was satisfied with a point at Oldham where Richie Towell had to battle through illness and fellow central midfielder Will Vaulks was close to a red card.

Vaulks was yellow-carded for holding on to the ball and stopping the Latics taking a free-kick and then escaped censure for a late challenge on Ousmane Fane.

“There were a few lads under par,” the manager said, “Richie Towell is in the dressing room throwing up. He has been ill all week so we have done well to get him through 90 minutes.

“It was a bit hair-raising at the end when Will was on a booking. We don’t want to be losing a centre mid at this time.

“I didn’t think it was a sending-off tackle. I didn’t think the first one was a booking.”

