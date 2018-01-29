Rotherham United: Millers land Blades striker Caolan Lavery

Rotherham United today strengthened their strike force by signing Sheffield United frontman Caolan Lavery on loan.

The Blades hitman has signed a deal until the end of May, which means he would be available for the play-offs if the high-flying Millers end their League One campaign in the top six.

Lavery is manager Paul Warne’s third capture of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of targetman Michael Smith and central midfielder Matt Palmer on permanent transfers.

Warne wanted an extra striker in place before preparations begin for Saturday’s home clash with AFC Wimbledon, and the boss has got his wish, with his players reporting back for training tomorrow after a long weekend off.

A number of League One clubs were chasing Lavery’s signature but AESSEAL New York Stadium was always the centre-forward’s preferred option.

The Canadian-born 25-year-old began his career with Sheffield Wednesday before a cross-city switch to the Blades in August 2016.

He scored six goals in 34 Championship appearances for the Owls and has been on target four times in 30 league outings for Chris Wilder’s side.

Injury has restricted his contribution to the second-tier Blades this term to six games and one goal, but he has been fully fit for more than a month.

His presence at New York could pave the way for Jonson Clarke-Harris to rejoin former club Oldham Athletic before Wednesday’s 11pm transfer deadline, but Warne is under no pressure to let players go.

Rotherham are up sixth place in League One after six wins and three draws in their last nine matches.