Rotherham United: Millers hoping to turn loan star’s deal permanent before end of month

Rotherham United are hoping to turn midfielder Richie Towell's loan deal into a permanent transfer this month.

The Millers have the Irishman on a temporary stay from Brighton until the end of the season, but talks are under way to bring him to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on a full-time basis.

Boss Paul Warne has revealed that he hopes to tie up a three-and-a-half-year deal by the start of next week.

“It would be great if he could stay here for the next three years, I would be buzzing at that, he has been a great addition on and off the pitch, he is exactly want I want in a player,” Warne said.

“We are quite a way down, whether we get over the line I don't honestly know. Respectfully he is a Brighton player first and foremost, but we have had a conversation with them and a conversation with his agent three time this week.

“It could be done in 10 minutes or it could be done in another two weeks, which would be a disaster.

“In my opinion if it is going to happen it is going to happen in the next 48 hours because after that, I don't want to mess Brighton or the player about. I would like to think it is done, worst case, early part of next week.”

Even if a deal is not sorted this month, Towell will be staying at the Millers until the end of the season, when he is out of contract.

Warne added: “If it doesn't happen then I am not going to treat him any differently to how I treat him now, he has been brilliant for me. I would like to keep him at the club.

“We can revisit it in the summer but I don't want to drag it out in this window, you use so much energy on that many different things, if it is going to happen then brilliant.

“For whatever reason it doesn't happen, or breaks down, he is out of contract in the summer so I would revisit it then.

“Ideally he would like to secure his future, but I don't want to make a big hoo-ha out of it in case he doesn't sign, but there are a lot of complications with every deal.”

Towell will return from a three-match suspension for Saturday's visit of Brentford where he will be joined in the matchday squad by new signing Matt Crooks.​​​​​​​