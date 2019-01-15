Rotherham United: Millers forced to play waiting game over No.1 striking target this month

Rotherham United's pursuit for their number one striking target in the January transfer window will depend on his current club making a signing of their own.

The Millers are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements as they try and stem their Championship slide, having lost four of the last five games.

Their failings in the opposition box are there for all to see as they lost to rock-bottom Ipswich on Saturday having had 18 shots on goal, yet got nowhere near scoring.

Boss Warne knows he will need to bring a striker in after also losing Jamie Proctor to injury for the rest of the season.

But whether he will be able to do that is relying on being part of a transfer chain.

“We do need someone else who brings us a bit of quality,” he said. “You win and lose by what you do in both boxes.

“ The one I really want, I don't think I can get him in the next week. I need to go and meet him as well.

“I spoke to his manager on Friday night and the potential is if that manager gets one in then he'll let me have the player I want.

“Whether he gets one in, I don't know. There are other targets to go for but I'm very selective in who I want to bring in.”

The Millers have made some headway in this month's transfer window, with the capture of Northampton midfielder Matt Crooks.

Crooks joined on a three-and-a-half year deal on Friday and will be hoping to make his debut against Brentford on Saturday.

Warne was delighted to get his man.

“I’ve been trying to sign him since the start of the window but couldn’t make it happen,” he said.

“He’s ideal for us. He is box-to-box. He’s a good size and he can play with the ball in tight areas while he will be a goal threat for us.

“There were a couple of clubs after him but the challenge to play in the Championship at our club is a great one for him and for us.

“Northampton were really good on the deal. They weren’t messing around. It was just a few phone calls and we got it over the line, so it was a good deal for us.”