Rotherham United: Millers duo close to ending yellow peril

Yellow-card offenders Kieffer Moore and Darren Potter are just 90 minutes away from lifting the threat of being hit by suspensions.

The Rotherham United duo have been booked four times since the start of the League One campaign and know that a fifth caution would bring a one-match ban.

Darren Potter

But if they come through Saturday’s home clash against high-flying Wigan Athletic without troubling the referee, they are in the clear.

The AESSEAL New York Stadium encounter is the last match before the Football League’s November 30 five-bookings deadline.

After that date, players can accumulate 10 yellows before being suspended.

The ninth-placed Millers head into the game with the Latics, who are second, on a run of five league games without a win after losing 2-1 at New York to a stoppage-time goal against leaders Shrewsbury Town last week.

“We are ninth in the league, we lost narrowly to the top of the table. I am disappointed, but I don’t think there is a lot wrong,” said manager Paul Warne.

Moore, the country’s top marksman with 13 goals, saw a penalty saved by Shrews goalkeeper Dean Henderson when the score was 0-0.

“If we had scored that, I think we would have won,” Warne added. “The lads were disappointed because they feel they deserved something, so I know I have a group of winners.

“We just have to try and pick them up. If I am sat here after Wigan and and we have won, everything is rosy. We are judged by results.”

Lee Frecklington could make his first start since early October after making his return from a back problem as a substitute last Saturday.

