Rotherham United: Millers boss Warne named Manager of the Month

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne today dedicated his award to his players and backroom staff after being named Sky Bet League One December Manager of the Month.

Warne’s side endured a difficult November but fought back to win four and draw two of their last six matches to move within one point of the play-off places.

“I’m not really overwhelmed by it. I’m not a trophy kind of guy,” he said. “It’s more Team of the Month. I don’t really regard it as my award. I’m not trying to be overly humble, but I don’t.

“I think it says the team performed really well last month after a really tricky spell. I won’t take the trophy home with me. I’ll put the award in the foyer at (AESSEAL) New York Stadium.”

The Millers took 10 points from a possible 12 during the hectic festive schedule

“It’s for all the lads and all the staff for all the effort they put in over the Christmas period,” added the boss who takes his team to Oldham Athletic tomorrow. “That was worthy of an accolade.”

Don Goodman, one of the four-man judging panel, said: “When Paul took the Rotherham job on an interim basis last season, Rotherham were cast adrift from the rest of the Championship with a massive rebuilding job to do.

“Initially not keen to take the job full time, he has grown into the role over the last 12 months and this award is recognition of a team transformed and moving in the right direction once more.”

Warne, who was also nominated in September, was up against Derek Adams (Plymouth Argyle), Paul Hurst (Shrewsbury Town) and Kenny Jackett (Plymouth Argyle).

