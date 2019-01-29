Rotherham United boss Paul Warne will not allow himself to get his hopes up of signing a striker before the transfer window shuts, even if he is confident it will happen.

Warne has a target lined up and hoped to bring him to the club before the weekend, where the Millers slipped to a late defeat to Leeds.

The striker was needed on his parent club's bench, but Warne has been trying to push through the deal this week.

He has until 11pm on Thursday to get that move and any other deal over the line.

“It didn't happen before the weekend obviously,” Warne said. “Not through lack of effort from either club really.

“In the end, I spoke to the manager of the other club. He said he needed him for the weekend. He needed him for his squad.

“It's something we will have to revisit. I don't foresee any more problems but until I physically see him at my training ground I'll have an air of pessimism around me.

“I still think I will welcome him into the club next week.”

With Warne wanting at least two bodies in the building before the window shuts for the rest of the season, that could facilitate some outgoings.

The Millers are not blessed with the biggest squad, even before a lengthy injury list, so there are unlikely to be too many on the way out.

And anyone who wants to leave but is not allowed will be told to “shut up”.

“Anyone who isn't in the 18 wants to go,” Warne added. “I understand it. They have to think of themselves.

“I have to think of the team and the club. There might be some outs if I think they suit us. If I think the outs don't suit us, the players have to sit down and shut up really.”

Meanwhile Warne joked that even if Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had sent spies to view the Millers' training in the build-up to last week's game, they would still not have been prepared for Semi Ajayi's opening goal.

The Nigerian scored what is going to be the club's goal of the season after smashing into the top corner.

“There's no way Bielsa would have prepared for that because I haven't even seen it in training, let alone anyone else. He hit it sweet and he can score goals,” Warne said.