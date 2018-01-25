Rotherham United: Midfielder Matt Palmer joins Millers

Rotherham United have completed a deal for Burton Albion midfield man Matt Palmer.

The 22-year-old joins the club on a two-and-a-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The central midfielder has been Millers manager Paul Warne’s top target since the sale earlier this month of Lee Frecklington to Lincoln City.

Derby-born Palmer already has plenty of experience, in the Championship, League One and League Two, after making his debut for Burton as a 17-year-old.

In 173 appearances, he has scored nine goals. He has played 14 times for the Championship Brewers this season and is prepared to drop down a division after falling out of favour with Albion boss Nigel Clough.

He is highly rated at the Pirelli Stadium, despite Clough’s decision not to select him recently, and scored a spectacular goal against Rotherham in Warne’s first match in charge in December 2016.

The Millers, in a play-off spot and unbeaten in nine matches, have had to pay six figures to land his services.

Palmer is the second arrival of the January transfer window and will have a full week of training with his teammates before a potential debut against AFC Wimbledon as Rotherham don’t have a match this weekend.

A striker is now top of Warne’s wish-list, with Sheffield United forward Caolan Lavery thought to be fancying a move to AESSEAL New York Stadium after being told by ther Blades he can ;eave on loan.

That deal could be struck before the weekend.