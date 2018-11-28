Rotherham United manager proud of performance against QPR despite late goal

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is not looking at his side's 2-2 draw with QPR as two points dropped.

The Millers were minutes away from earning a vital Championship win as they led the London club going into injury time.

Will Vaulks and Clark Robertson scored either side of Nahki Wells' leveller in a frantic opening 15 minutes and it looked like it was going to stay that way, especially after goalkeeper Marek Rodak made a number of fine saves.

But Rodak was eventually breached in time added on when Luke Freeman got in front of Richard Wood to head home.

It continued a worrying trend for the Millers, who have been unable to kill off teams at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and they have now dropped 11 points from winning positions at home this season.

But Warne, who celebrated two years in charge on Wednesday, is not viewing it in that way.

“I definitely think QPR deserved a draw because Marek pulled off some quality saves,” he said.

“It's a pity we didn't get the win but to take QPR to the 90th odd minute...

The lads never give up and they gave me everything they had but they just were not as good on the ball as I would have liked.

“Everyone's a bit low because three points are difficult to come across but a 2-2 when we have not played very well could be a good point at the end of the season.

“We have played against a very good team and I think if we had have got a third goal it would have been enough.

“Our keeper kept us in it. It's just hard to take because we conceded so late on.”

Still, the point extends the Millers' unbeaten run to seven games, with six of those draws.

Warne was especially pleased that his side got a point on the board in a game that came quickly after the exertions of Saturday's South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United, which also ended 2-2.

“The lads have got to be pleased with themselves because they are taking on the in-form teams,” he added.

“I think we used a lot of emotional energy up on Saturday and we did not look as sharp in our play.

“If you would have asked me at 60 minutes if I would have taken a point then I possibly would have.

“We are hard to beat but it would be nice if we were hard to beat and find wins easy. An extra two points would have set us up lovely.”

The Millers' run will be put under severe threat on Saturday when they visit high-flying Norwich, the club Warne supports.