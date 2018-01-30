Rotherham United: Lavery gets that ‘Blades’ feeling with play-off-chasing Millers

New boy Caolan Lavery is only 24 hours into his Rotherham United career but the striker says it already feels like home from home.

The Sheffield United frontman has joined the Millers’ League One play-off push on loan until the end of the season, after helping the Blades to promotion from the third tier last term.

He took part in first Rotherham training session today and has already spotted similarities between the two camps.

“I’ve had a good conversation with the manager (Paul Warne) and he explained what’s going on behind the scenes and what type of group he has,” Lavery said. “It sounds very good and very similar to what we have going on at Sheffield United.

“He played a massive part in me coming to Rotherham and he seems like a great man to work for. He likes to get everyone together, which, again, is similar to what the gaffer (Chris Wilder) at Sheffield United has done. He’s brought in a lot of good people and got them working as one.

“I know a few of the lads at Rotherham and I know that they’re all good lads. I guess it is a little compliment that he’s added me to that group. He definitely did a good job in selling it to me.”

Lavery, aged 25, could play a part in Saturday’s home clash with AFC Wimbledon when the sixth-placed Millers will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

However, the centre-forward, who was out of action for four months earlier in the campaign because of fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone sustained against Derby County, knows he faces a battle to earn himself a starting role.

“First of all, I’ve got to get myself in the team, which won’t be easy because the lads are doing so well,” he said. “but I’m looking forward to getting a run in the side and hopefully scoring some goals.

“I’m a hard-working centre forward and I try to put myself about. I play on the shoulder and try and get behind the backline, and hopefully that leads to scoring a few goals as well.”

Lavery’s arrival may pave the way for Jonson Clarke-Harris to rejoin former club Oldham Athletic before the January transfer window closes at 11pm tomorrow night.

Clarke-Harris didn’t feature in the reserves’ 3-2 defeat against Mansfield Town this afternoon and has started only one league match this season.

Warne could be prepared to let the 23-year-old leave after strengthening his squad this month. Targetman Michael Smith and central midfielder Matt Palmer were signed on permanent deals before Lavery’s arrival.

Lavery know what it takes to go up and said of the Millers’ promotion bid: “The main thing is helping the team to get to where everyone wants to be.

“It’s something that I think everyone at the club is aiming towards.”

