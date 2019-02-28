Rotherham United: Late vulnerability down to lack of goals at other end says Paul Warne 

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes his side's frailty in the final 10 minutes of matches is caused by ineffectiveness at the other end of the pitch.

The Millers have dropped 13 points from goals they have conceded after the 80th minute in games. They have scored some late goals of their own to counter that, but those dropped points would go a long way on securing their Championship survival.

Warne reckons his side's problems come by being unable to put opposition to bed, meaning the game is not in the bag going into its climax.

He said: “My honest opinion is that we don't score enough to give us an easy win.

“There have been games where we could have gone two or three up, but whenever it's a one-goal swing I think it is a difficulty.

“Understandably my team might tense up a little bit because they are so desperate to win, there isn't anything we work on on the training ground to make them rubbish in the last five minutes, but I understand the point, we have conceded late goals.”

Warne says that the quality of opposition the Millers are coming up against also plays a part.

“Most teams in the bottom six would have a very similar figure,” the boss added.

“Whether it is a concentration thing I don't know. We went through the corner against Sheffield Wednesday, we half cleared the corner and then it was pure randomness. I don't know how you can coach out randomness in a football match.

“Sometimes the late goals have been justified because we have been under pressure from a better team and eventually if you put 30 crosses in something is going to go in.

“Some teams have got better players than us, they have one chance and they score.”

“We need to create a lot more, so we are probably more vulnerable to conceding a late goal, because we need to have four good chances in the last five minutes to score.

“That's not a criticism of my team, they are excellent, but fundamentally there are better players at other clubs."