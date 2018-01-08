Rotherham United: Kieffer Moore signs for Barnsley

Rotherham United tonight lost out in their battle to bring back hitman Kieffer Moore to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 6ft 5in striker, who scored 13 goals in a 25-match Millers loan spell earlier this season, signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

League One Rotherham had made a bid for the 25-year-old but were always likely to lose out once a Championship club declared their interest.

Second-tier Barnsley can afford to pay a bigger fee to parent club Ipswich Town and higher wages to the player.

Moore became a cult hero at New York after arriving as a Town misfit in the summer but then scoring as such a rate that at one stage he was England’s top marksman.

Ipswich recalled him early from his season-long loan so they could cash in during the January transfer window on the centre-forward who cost them just £10,000 when they took him from Forest Green Rovers a year ago.

The price for Moore, who passed his medical this afternoon, is undisclosed but believed to be around £750,000.

Rotherham have drawn up a shortlist of other strike targets and manager Paul Warne will now focus on those as he looks to strengthen his frontline before the close of the month.

“There are contingencies,” the boss confirmed before Barnsley announced Moore’s capture.

“If I can’t get him, I’d like to think the money is there to get another one in.”

From League One, the Millers, Bradford City and Peterborough made offers, while Barnsley were among the Championship admirers along with Brentford.

