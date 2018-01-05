Rotherham United: Kieffer future close to being decided, says McCarthy

The next destination of former Rotherham United hitman Kieffer Moore will be decided “in the next few days”, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy.

The striker, who scored 13 goals in a Millers loan spell before being recalled by Town, is certain to leave Portman Road in the January transfer window, with Championship Barnsley thought to be leading the chase for his signature.

Rotherham have made an offer for the 25-year-old and there is interest from a number of fellow League One clubs, including Bradford City, who confirmed yesterday that they are bidding, Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United.

But second-tier outfits can obviously afford bigger bids and pay more in wages than teams a division below.

“I’m not sure if we have accepted a bid,” said McCarthy. “Kieffer trained with us yesterday, but his head’s not really here.

“He doesn’t want to be on the bench. He sees his future elsewhere and I’m cool with that.

“It will all be decided in the next few days.”

Moore became a cult hero at AESSEAL New York Stadium but was unpopular at Ipswich where he failed to score in 11 Championship appearances after a £10,000 move from Forest Green.

“He’s gone out and improved, that’s for sure,” McCarthy said. “He had a great time at Rotherham. He’s never been that loved here. I remember fans cheering when he won a header.

“He’s ready to leave, he wants to leave.”

The Reds are believed to be ready to pay £750,000 for the 6ft 5in centre-forward. Ipswich brought him back early from his South Yorkshire loan spell with the intention of cashing in on him.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony, tweeting after Posh withdrew from the running, intimated that Moore will be paid close to five figures a week if he moves to a Championship side.

